UK shuts down all bars and pubs to contain coronavirus

All Cafes, pubs and restaurants in the UK will be closed as of Friday night, except for takeaway services. And nightclubs, theatres, cinemas, gyms and leisure centres have been told to close “as soon as they reasonably can”

These new measures were announced by UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson to contain the spread of the coronavirus. He said the measures will be strictly enforced and will be reviewed each month.

Meanwhile, the government will pay 80 percent of wages for employees who will not be able to work because of these news measures.

There have been 167 deaths in England from the coronavirus outbreak, as well as six in Scotland, three in Wales and one in Northern Ireland.