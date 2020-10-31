UK surpasses one million COVID-19 cases, lockdown coming next week

More than one

million COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the United Kingdom.

The country reached that sad milestone on Saturday after recording 21,915 positive cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the national total to 1,011,660.

Regrettably, another 326 deaths have been recorded, taking the death toll to 46,555.

Based on the increase in new coronavirus cases, it is said that the UK will be going into another strict lockdown by next week.

During a press conference on Saturday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the lockdown would come into effect by Thursday after a parliamentary vote early next week.

It is believed that the lockdown will last for a month.

“We must act now to contain the autumn surge,” Johnson said.

This time around, it is understood that schools and universities will remain open unlike the previous time there was a lockdown in the country. There will also be a closure of non-essential shops like bars and restaurants.