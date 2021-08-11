UK to foot quarantine bill for deportees amid COVID-19 fears

The British Government has agreed to foot the bill to quarantine Jamaicans who were last night deported to the island as fears mount that they could be carrying the worrying Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus.

Yesterday, efforts were made in the United Kingdom to stop the flight after two people tested positive for COVID-19.

Local security officials had told the Jamaica Observer that the British Government had said there would be no more than 30 people on the flight. However, last night Observer sources said legal challenges resulted in more than 12 people being pulled from the flight at the last minute, leaving about 10.

“The British Home Office has promised the Jamaican Government that it will ensure that those on the flight have exhausted all legal appeals and remedies before they are issued with travel documents,” said a senior local security official.

“We have also been told that the British High Commission in Jamaica will cover the cost of quarantine for those who are deported, including transportation to a Corporate Area facility where they will be staying.

“The high commission will also cover the cost of the meals while they are in quarantine and will provide assistance to those who have no known relatives or friends when they arrive in the island,” added the security official.

Outgoing British High Commissioner to Jamaica Asif Ahmad did not confirm these details in response to questions from the Observer but he indicated that the UK Government will help the deportees when they land in Jamaica.

“We do not intend to offer a running commentary on routine deportation flights planned for the months ahead,” Ahmad told the Observer.

“The UK will continue to deport foreign nationals who have been given sentences of over 12 months for criminal offences. We screen carefully for any Windrush links.

“All deportees have the right to legal recourse when they receive notifications for impending flights. We work closely with the Jamaican Government on such regular exercises and through our support for Open Arms we are able to offer some assistance with reintegration to Jamaica,” added Ahmad.

The Guardian newspaper in Britain yesterday reported that Jamaica's High Commissioner to the UK Seth George Ramocan was among a number of senior officials who had sent an urgent letter to the Home Office, just hours before the Jamaicans were due to be collected from detention centres to be taken to the airport, calling for the flight to be halted due to concerns about the COVID-19 cases and spread of the Delta variant of the virus.

Efforts by the Observer to contact Ramocan yesterday were unsuccessful.

According to The Guardian, many of those due to be deported have convictions for drug offences — some relatively minor ones and some more major.

The newspaper was told that many of those due to board the flight have not been deemed dangerous in assessments by Home Office officials.

The Guardian said many of the Jamaicans scheduled to be deported have British children and some have partners who are key workers, such as nurses for the National Health Service.

According to the report in The Guardian: “There have been at least two COVID cases confirmed among Jamaicans who were due to board the flight at Colnbrook immigration removal centre near Heathrow where the majority due to fly are being held.

“Some of the others [have been] asked to isolate following close contact with those who have tested positive.”

At least two of the people deported from the UK to Jamaica last December were found to have COVID-19.

The Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) in the UK has also raised concerns over COVID infection control during pre-flight procedures. The IMB pointed out that being tested for COVID prior to boarding a charter flight is not mandatory, although temperatures are taken and masks are offered to all of those being removed.

Lou Lockhart-Mummery, chair of the IMB's charter flight monitoring team, told the Guardian: “We have raised concerns with the Home Office about poor operation of social distancing measures during the pre-flight procedures – the collection, muster and search processes.”

But the Home Office has said robust measures are in place to protect both escorts and detainees from COVID.

A Home Office spokesperson was reported in the UK as saying: “We only ever return those with no legal right to remain in the UK, including foreign national offenders. Those being deported will have been provided with the opportunity to raise claims prior to their deportation, and no one on the flight will be a British citizen, British national, or a member of the Windrush generation. We regularly operate charter flights to different countries and in 2020 only one per cent of our enforced returns were to Jamaica.”