UK traveller dies in St Lucia

A UK national visiting St Lucia has died from COVID-19, bringing the country’s virus death toll to six.

The nation’s health ministry made the announcement on Wednesday (January 13) confirming the death of the 52-year-old male who arrived on December 30.

According to the ministry, the man died on January 9, and was not in hospital at the time of his passing.

St Lucia recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases diagnosed to 502.