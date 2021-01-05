UK traveller to Jamaica dies of COVID-19; 43 new cases confirmed

A recent United Kingdom traveller to

Jamaica passed away from the coronavirus in hospital yesterday.

The 77-year-old male, who was of Jamaican descent, was one of 20 passengers on a recent British Airways flight who tested positive for virus after arriving in Jamaica.

He passed away on Sunday after his condition deteriorated while hospitalised at the Cornwall Regional Hospital in Montego Bay, according to the Ministry of Health.

Forty-three cases of the virus were confirmed in the past 24 hours, taking the nationâ€™s tally to 13,246.

The ages of the new positives range from three months to 89 years.

Additionally, there were 133 recoveries, bringing the total to 11,106. Hospitalised cases stand at 84 with six deemed moderately ill and another six considered critically ill.