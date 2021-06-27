UK’s health secretary takes the high road and resigns after COVID breach

Matt Hancock has resigned as health secretary in the UK after he kissed a woman in breach of COVID-19 rules.

Hancock submitted his letter of resignation on Saturday (June 26) after The Sun newspaper published pictures of him in an intimate embrace with his aide, Gina Coladangelo.

According to The Sun, photos of the pair – both of whom are married – were taken inside the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) on May 6, 2021.

While social distancing is not a legal requirement in the workplace, the government recommends people keep their distance at work and wear masks.

“We have worked so hard as a country to fight the pandemic. The last thing I would want is for my private life to distract attention from the single-minded focus that is leading us out of this crisis. I want to reiterate my apology for breaking the guidance, and apologise to my family and loved ones for putting them through this. I also need [to] be with my children at this time,” said Hancock in his resignation letter.

In addition to apologizing for his actions, Hancock also used the occasion to thank the NHS staff for their dedication.

While the British public seems pleased that Hancock took the high road and apologized,they have criticized Prime Minister Boris Johnson for not sacking him.