Ummm what?! French woman punched in the face for 'wearing a skirt'
Thursday, September 24, 2020
A 22-year-old woman says she was attacked in broad daylight in Strasbourg, France for ‘wearing a skirt’.
Elizabeth told French police that she was punched in the face “by three individuals who complained about me wearing a skirt.”
She told a local radio station in an interview that she was walking home when one of the three men said: “Look at that whore in a skirt.”
Two of the three men then held her while the third hit her in the face, leaving her with a black eye, she told the station. The men then fled. She said more than a dozen people witnessed the incident, but no-one intervened.
According to the BBC, junior interior minister Marlene Schiappa, who is in charge of citizenship and was previously in charge of equality issues, visited the eastern city to discuss the safety of women in public.
She told France Bleu Alsace that “the skirt is not responsible for the attack and the woman even less”.
“A woman is never hit because she wears a skirt. A woman is hit because there are people who are misogynistic, sexist, violent, and who free themselves from any law and any rule of civility by striking them,” she said.
