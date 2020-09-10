Ummm… what? Italian Mafia boss bites off guard’s finger

Ummm… what? Italian Mafia boss bites off guard’s fingerThursday, September 10, 2020
|
An Italian Mafia
boss, who is serving a life sentence, had to be transferred to another prison
after he bit off a guard’s finger.
The 60-year-old Sicilian man, Giuseppe Fanara, bit off the finger during an altercation in June at the Rebibbia prison in Rome.
It is understood that the guard entered the man’s cell on the morning of June 17 to discuss a phone call. Things escalated quickly, and both men fell on the wet floor. During the scuffle, the prisoner bit the guard.
Luckily, other guards were quick on the scene to break up the fight.
The prison doctor attended to the guard who had to undergo plastic surgery on his right hand the following day.
