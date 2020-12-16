Ummm….what? Paris City Hall fined for hiring too many women

Ummm….what? Paris City Hall fined for hiring too many womenWednesday, December 16, 2020
|
“I am happy to announce we have been fined.” That was Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo’s mocking response after being told she had broken the law by hiring too many women to senior posts.
Paris city hall has been fined 90,000 euros (the US $109,408) for appointing too many women to top positions in 2018. This breached a law that ensured gender balance.
The 2013 law instituted that no more than 60 per cent of new appointments to management positions in public service should go to one sex. But Hidalgo’s recruitment drive saw 69 per cent of the jobs go to women.
According to the BBC, Hidalgo denounced the fine as “unfair” and “absurd” on Tuesday during a meeting of the city council.
“Yes, we need to promote women with determination and vigor because everywhere, France is still lagging behind (on that issue),” Hidalgo said.
