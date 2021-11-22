UN, EU envoys in rare show of anger over Westmoreland killings

In a rare show of public anger, Ambassador of the European Union to Jamaica Marianne Van Steen and United Nations Resident Coordinator to Jamaica Dr Garry Conille jointly condemned last week's killing at a Spotlight Initiative Workshop in Westmoreland.

“The United Nations (UN) and the European Union (EU) in Jamaica condemn in the strongest terms the deadly attack perpetrated against volunteers as they attended a gender-based violence-prevention workshop coordinated by United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), as part of the European Union (EU) and United Nations Spotlight Initiative,” they said in a joint statement.

A man identified as Shadane Campbell was killed by a gunman on November 16 at a peace management meeting at the Y's Menettes Resource Centre in Savanna-La-Mar. Early reports omitted that the UN and EU were sponsors of the training event. Another man was found shot dead across the street from the venue.

“On behalf of the UN and the EU in Jamaica, we express heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims; young men who sought to contribute to community strategies for eliminating gender-based and family violence.

“The UN and the EU take this opportunity to reaffirm that violence in all its forms constitutes one of the most serious threats to national peace and collective prosperity. This brazen and horrific event points to the significance of continued inclusive approaches to reducing crime and violence — to which the UN and the EU remain fully committed.

“We reiterate our firm commitment to working with the Government, its partners, and the people towards the common goal of making Jamaica a safer home for all its citizens, allowing every individual, especially young people, equal opportunity to self-actualise and achieve their highest potentials — unfettered by the scourge of violence.

“On behalf of the UN and the EU in Jamaica, we again extend our sympathies to those who mourn and express profound gratitude to implementing partners across Jamaica who, like Peace Management Initiative, continue to serve their communities, despite risks to their personal safety, and who remain committed to ending violence in all its forms,” the joint statement said.