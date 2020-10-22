UN praises the Pope for backing same-sex unions

Pope Francis has received the support of the UN’s Catholic secretary-general, Antonio Guterres on his view that same-sex couples should be allowed to have civil unions.

Chief Antonio Guterres, who is a devout worshipper from Catholic Portugal said the Pope’s declaration is ‘extremely welcome’.

“This decision of the Pope is, of course, extremely welcome from our perspective,” he said, according to Daily Mail.

“This is a clear demonstration of a fundamental principle, which is the principle of nondiscrimination,’ said Guterres in New York. ‘And one of the things that has been very clear in the UN doctrine on this is that non-discrimination is also relevant in the questions of sexual orientation.’

Pope Francis made the controversial comments in a documentary, directed by Evgeny Afineevsky.

“Homosexual people have a right to be in a family,” he said in the film, which premiered on Wednesday.

