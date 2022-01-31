UN rights expert urges end to leprosy discrimination laws

GENEVA, Switzerland (CMC) — An independent United Nations human rights expert is urging Caribbean and other governments to end leprosy discrimination laws “without delay”.

Alice Cruz, the special rapporteur on the elimination of discrimination against persons affected by leprosy and their family members, said it is “shameful” that governments continue to legislate against those suffering from one of the oldest diseases known to humankind.

The UN said more than 100 laws remain in place around the world that discriminate against people affected by leprosy.

“It is time for all states concerned to make a choice – whether to keep such discriminatory laws against persons affected by leprosy in violation of international human rights standards, or to eliminate such discrimination in law without delay”, Cruz said.

The UN Sunday marks World Leprosy Day, “which provides an opportunity to celebrate people who have experienced leprosy, raise awareness of the disease, and call for an end to leprosy-related stigma and discrimination”.

The UN's 2022 “United for Dignity” campaign, this year's core theme, calls for unity in honouring the dignity of people who have experienced leprosy.

According to the latest World Health Organization (WHO) figures, provided by 139 countries covering 2020, 127,558 new leprosy cases were detected around the world – a 37 per cent drop in new cases year on year.

Some countries even reported a greater than 50 per cent decrease, the UN said.

“However, as diagnosing and reporting have been impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic, the real numbers may be much higher,” the UN said. “Though curable, without early detection and treatment, the disease can potentially lead to irreversible physical impairments and disability.”

Cruz said that unfair laws – whether actively enforced or not – “motivate, authorise and normalise substantive violations, especially against women.

“The mere existence of laws allowing for divorce on the grounds of leprosy have a devastating impact on women, hindering their access to health care and justice”, the UN expert said.

“By formalising harmful stereotypes as lawful labels and normalising humiliation and violence as authorised practices, such laws significantly compromise livelihoods, exclude people affected by leprosy from political and civic participation, and augment the state's negligence towards this marginalised group,” she said.