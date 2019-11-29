Unai Emery fired from job as Arsenal’s head coach

Arsenal have announced that head coach Unai Emery has been relieved of his duties at the Emirates Stadium effective immediately.

This ends Emery’s 18 months run with the north London side. Assistant coach Freddie Ljungberg will take over Emery’s responsibilities on an interim basis.

Emery, who is a former Sevilla and PSG trainer, took over from the long-serving Arsene Wenger in May of 2018 and went on to lead the Gunners to the Europa League final last term, ultimately losing out to eventual champions Chelsea.

The Gunners of late are sitting eighth in the English top-flight and are now without a win in seven matches in all competitions.

“We announce today that the decision has been taken to part company with our head coach Unai Emery and his coaching team. The decision has been taken due to results and performances not being at the level required,” reads a statement on the club’s official website.

Non-executive director Josh Kroenke added: “Our most sincere thanks go to Unai and his colleagues who were unrelenting in their efforts to get the club back to competing at the level we all expect and demand. We wish Unai and his team nothing but future success.”