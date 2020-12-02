Unbelievable! South African lottery draws numbers 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10

South Africa’s national lottery had a very unusual sequence of numbers on Tuesday. The numbers; five, six, seven, eight, and nine drawn, while the PowerBall itself was, you guessed it, 10.

This resulted in 20 people winning the lottery, and some accusing the organisers of fraud. Meanwhile, South Africa’s National Lotteries Commission (NLC) said it will be investigating what it describes as unprecedented numbers.

The organisers said 20 people purchased a winning ticket and won 5.7m rand ($370,000; £278,000) each). But winning the lottery is a rarity, and all of 20 people winning is extremely rare.

And then there were also another 79 ticketholders who won 6,283 rand each for guessing the sequence from five up to nine but missing the PowerBall.

According to the BBC, a spokesman for NLC, Ndivhuho Mafela, said the body would review the incident and report its findings.