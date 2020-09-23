Uncle Ben’s rice brand gets new name

Uncle Ben’s rice brand gets new nameWednesday, September 23, 2020
Uncle Ben’s rice brand is getting a new name; Ben’s Original. And its new packaging will hit stores next year.
Parent firm Mars Inc. unveiled the change Wednesday for the 70-year-old brand, the latest company to drop a logo criticized as a racial stereotype.
“We listened to our associates and our customers and the time is right to make meaningful changes across society,” said Fiona Dawson, global president for Mars Food, multi sales and global customers. “When you are making these changes, you are not going to please everyone. But it’s about doing the right thing, not the easy thing.”
Several companies have retired racial imagery from their branding in recent months, a ripple effect from the Black Lives Matters protests over the police killing of George Floyd and other African Americans.
