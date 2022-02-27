Uncle-niece duo sort homework riddles out

They sat on a sidewalk on Tuesday in Morant Bay Square, St Thomas, amidst the noise – blaring car horns, sound systems and the loud chatter of passers-by – practising mathematics timetables.

They are 21-year-old security guard Dorian Scott and his seven-year-old niece, Carnesia Telfer, a grade two student of Lyssons Primary School.

It is the norm for Carnesia to be carried from school by a taxi to that point, where she stays with her grandfather who is a vendor until her mother is finished with work.

Scott, a security officer who assists his father when he is not on duty, said he is there at the stall – across from the St Thomas Municipal Corporation (STTMC) – occasionally, and uses the time to help his niece with schoolwork. On a regular day, they are out on the sidewalk, down in books and deep in school reasoning for as long as two hours.

“It all depends on what her mother is doing, because her mother is a vendor too. Her mother would come for her maybe five o' clock or so, and she (Carnesia) would leave from school from like three o' clock. So, she would be out here fi a two hour wid me,” Scott told the Jamaica Observer.

Sitting on a bucket covered by a piece of cardboard, Scott could be heard repeatedly giving his niece figures and instructing her whether to multiply or divide. And then he'd asked for her answers. She sat beside him on a chair, with her schoolbag in her lap as a makeshift table to rest her book on.

The seven-year-old had a pencil in her hand, focused on the figures, but she stopped to tell the Sunday Observer: “Him a help me with timetable.”

She shuffled through her book, showing some of her workings.

“Me a wait for my mother to come back. I attend Lyssons Primary,” she continued, faintly.

Scott told the Sunday Observer that he reinforces what Carnesia learns during the days at school to help her to retain information.

“She a come from school, but har mada fi come pick har up so me a ask har wah she learn a school. She said teacher teach har what is a half and what it means. So, she learned what is a half of something. So, I am basically telling her how to get half of numbers like 40, 20 and 10. After that, I tell her to check it the other way. So, she check five plus five, 10 plus 10 and 20 plus 20. So, she won't get confused when she hear dem things here a school,” he said.

“When mi ina mi free time, mi will do this. I ask her what she learn and how school a go, and just tell her what's right from what's wrong. She said she nuh learn her timetable yet, so me a go gwan help her on that topic until the teacher reach it.”

Many would say that environment is not conducive to studying, let alone practising mathematics problems. Even passers-by answered phone calls hurriedly saying: 'Mi will call yuh back… it too loud right yah suh.' However, Scott told the Sunday Observer that is not a problem for him and his niece.

“In the school environment, that a go gwan. Noise a go gwan outside, but she affi stay focused while she inna class… how she can keep her focus physically and mentally. So, a that mi wah she do. Mi nuh wah she focus pon the noise weh a mek. Mi nuh want her fi lack no focus,” he said.