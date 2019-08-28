Under-16 Jamaican football coach could join Arsenal training programme

A Jamaican coach of an Under-16 football team could have the golden opportunity to attend an exclusive training programme in December with Arsenal Football Club Development coaches in London.

WorldRemit, a leading online money transfer service headquartered in the United Kingdom, has invited youth team (Under 16) coaches from across the Americas and Africa to apply for the WorldRemit “Future Stars”.

The programme developed by WorldRemit and Arsenal, celebrates the positive impact that grassroots youth football coaches have on their communities, helping the children they train to develop life skills both on and off pitch. WorldRemit, the official online money transfer partner of Arsenal, will sponsor two winners, one male and one female, to fly to London to attend the programme.

Entries are now open on www.futurestars.worldremit.com or via a chatbox on the WorldRemit Facebook page until September 4, 2019.

To enter, coaches simply need to complete a short application form explaining why they deserve to be granted this unique training opportunity and how they would use it to build a lasting legacy of positive change through football.

From the online applications, 20 coaches will be shortlisted to receive Arsenal youth shirts for their team. Applicants will be assessed by a panel of judges including Catherine Wines, Co-Founder at WorldRemit; Simon McManus, Head Coach at Arsenal Football Development; and Marc Thorogood, Business Manager at Arsenal Football Development.