Unicomer improves Ready Finance credit facility

UNICOMER Jamaica has improved its Ready Finance credit facility with added value for customers. Credit is available across its Courts, Lucky Dollar, Radio Shack and Ashley brands.

The company, in a release, said it has added more value to its credit payment protection plan with the inclusion of protection against layoffs and cash back in the event of a total loss of the item purchased. This is in addition to existing protections including burglary, disablement, natural disaster, death, hospitalisation, robbery, and redundancy.

“We continue to make improvements to our service offerings to best suit the needs of our customers. We understand that life's uncertainties sometimes make it difficult to plan ahead. Our customers can continue to shop with peace of mind that their credit purchases are protected. Now, customers can shop with improved confidence as we have added even more value with protection for layoff and cash back when there is a total loss of the item,” said Tricia Martin, director, customer experience, Unicomer Jamaica

Ready Finance allows customers to purchase on credit with no collateral, pay nothing down, choose affordable daily, weekly or monthly payments as well as flexible payment terms from three to 36 months.

“Customer satisfaction is a priority and so our services are designed with the entire customer experience in mind, from store to delivery and installation,” said Martin.

Unicomer Group is the largest furniture and appliance retailers in Latin America and the Caribbean. Unicomer Jamaica operates 28 Courts, 12 Lucky Dollar, three Radio Shack and two Ashley locations islandwide.