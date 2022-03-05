Unicomer Jamaica donates $200,000 to Jamaica Cancer Society

UNICOMER Jamaica Limited has donated $200,000 to the Jamaica Cancer Society to assist with its health education programme.

“Unicomer Jamaica is committed to improving the lives of all Jamaicans, not just our customers. We want to add value to the lives of as many persons as possible and a substantial part of that is health and wellness. The Jamaica Cancer Society remains one of the strongest advocates for men and women affected by various cancers in Jamaica and we hope that through our support the society will be able to expand the reach of its initiatives to benefit those most in need,” said Tricia Martin, director of customer experience at Unicomer.

“The funds will be used to strengthen and expand public health education and cancer screening programmes to vulnerable men and women in underserved communities across the island, and we are grateful for the support which empowers us to continue to serve,” said Shullian Brown, fund-raising, public relations officer at the Jamaica Cancer Society.

The society is a non-profit, non-governmental organisation that provides counselling, mobile screening, clinic services, outreach programmes, welfare, and support for Jamaicans affected by cancer.

Unicomer is the owners of Ashley Furniture, Courts, Courts Optical, Lucky Dollar, Radio Shack, and Ready Cash.