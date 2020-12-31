Second US case of coronavirus variant confirmed in California

Second US case of coronavirus variant confirmed in CaliforniaThursday, December 31, 2020
|
The state of California confirmed the second case of the new variant coronavirus in the United States.
Governor Gavin Newsom announced the infection which was found in Southern California during an online conversation with Dr Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
The announcement came just a day after the first reported US variant infection emerged in Colorado.
“I don’t think Californians should think that this is odd. It’s to be expected,” Fauci said.
However, Newsom did not provide any details about the person who was infected.
The variant first emerged in Britain and is said to be 75 per cent more contagious.
