United States to end its funding of Jamaica’s National Integrity Action

United States to end its funding of Jamaica’s National Integrity ActionThursday, February 13, 2020
|
The United States government is scheduled to end its funding of the National Integrity Action (NIA) after the current agreement is completed next month.
A total of US$10.9m million has been invested in the NIA since it started in 2011, and this, it is understood, will now be used to help fund the judicial system on the island and reduce the backlog of court cases.
This will be in addition to the USâ€™s programme currently taking place across the island that fights juvenile delinquency. The US is also assisting members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force to compile reports.
According to the NIA, it is a non-profit organisation combatting corruption and building integrity in Jamaica.
The US Ambassador to Jamaica, Donald Tapia, had said on January 30 at a Rotary Club of Kingston luncheon that his administration is not happy with the return it was getting on the investment in an anti-corruption body.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy