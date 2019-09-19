United Way raises $7.5 million towards restoration of children’s home

United Way raises $7.5 million towards restoration of children’s homeThursday, September 19, 2019
|
United Way of Jamaica (UWJ) has
raised $7.5 million towards the rebuilding of the Jamaica National Children’s
Home that was partially destroyed by fire in early August.
The organisation launched the Jamaica National Children’s Home Restoration Fund in the aftermath of the fire, with the goal of raising $10 million by the end of September.
UWJ Chairperson, Dr Marcia Forbes, is appealing for increased support for the fundraising effort.
“We are still inviting donations towards the home to drive us to our $10-million mark. Your donation matters and your donation will make a difference,” she said.
Donations can be made to the Jamaica National Children’s Home Restoration Fund at Sagicor Bank, account number: 5501371949; Victoria Mutual Building Society (VMBS), 22772867; CIBC First Caribbean International Bank, 119201017; and the National Commercial Bank (NCB), 061048596.
The Jamaica National Children’s Home, located in Papine, St Andrew, was established in 1972 to provide a loving, caring and stable home to orphans and abandoned children, as well as children with severe mental or physical disabilities, whose parents are unable to provide proper care for them.
The facility houses approximately 86 children.
It is estimated that the full restoration of the home will cost $150 million.
