University Hospital of the West Indies to charge for COVID-19 tests

The University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) has advised it will begin charging for COVID-19 tests as of tomorrow, February 8.

Please be advised that as of Monday, February 8, 2021, Covid 19 tests will attract a charge. â€” University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) (@UHWI_JA) pic.twitter.com/QEYhu21JoOFebruary 6, 2021

The hospital made the disclosure via its Twitter account, where it also listed the prices that will now be attached to its PCR and antigen and antibody tests.

According the UHWI, its PCR tests will now attract a fee of J$18,500 on weekdays and $25,000 on weekends while the antigen and antibody tests will cost $7,000 and $10,000 respectively.

The hospital added that for those who required additional information about the changes, people can contact it at 927-1620-9 or by sending an email to info@uhwi.gov.jm.