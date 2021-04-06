University of the West Indies secures US$25-million grant

THE University of the West Indies (UWI) says it has secured an international grant of US$25 million, the largest in its history.

In a release yesterday, the university said, “United States' Silicon Valley digital technology giant, Eon Reality, announced its partnership with The UWI that will assure the significant investment in Caribbean digital education and professional training. The grant will see Eon Reality, the global technology conglomerate, entering the Caribbean market as a post-COVID education development leader.”

It added: “The project is being spearheaded by Dr Luz Longsworth, principal of The UWI Open Campus and pro vice-chancellor of Global Affairs. A thought leader and planner in online education, Dr Longsworth is leading the charge to transform the 10-year-old Open Campus into The UWI's Global Campus. This initiative is a key part of the university's new finance vision that seeks to convert its global reputation into sustainable revenue.”

Vice-Chancellor Sir Hilary Beckles, meanwhile, described the development as a major and very timely step for the university as it rolls out its 'finance revolution' according to its strategic plan. “We are determined to succeed but success comes with an orderly and systematic approach and effective leadership. Dr Longsworth is to be commended for her sophisticated negotiation skills and commitment to our strategic vision.”

Said the vice-chancellor: “The university is moving swiftly along its plotted finance trajectory and that there are other such major funding initiatives in the global pipeline. Our development work and institutional credibility are now globally known and our allies are keen to offer support.”