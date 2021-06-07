Unpatriotic: Nigeria’s government orders TV and radio station to delete Twitter

The Nigerian government is ordering its television and radio stations to desist from using Twitter to gather information.

This comes just days after the Nigerian government suspended the use of the platform in the country. According to a statement from the country’s National Broadcasting Commission, broadcasters are to “suspend the patronage of Twitter immediately”.

“Broadcasting stations are hereby advised to de-install Twitter handles and desist from using Twitter as a source of information gathering,” it said in the statement, adding that “strict compliance is enjoined”.

“It would be unpatriotic for any broadcaster in Nigeria to continue to patronise the suspended Twitter as a source of its information.”

Twitter was suspended in Nigeria two days after the social media platform removed a tweet from the country’s president, Muhammadu Buhari.

Twitter said the post, referring to a civil war in the southeastern Biafra region, violated the social media company’s abusive behaviour policy. As a result, the president’s account was suspended for 12 hours.