Unvaccinated travellers not welcome in St Kitts and Nevis

No jab, no entry into the Caribbean islands of St Kitts and Nevis, that’s according to the St. Kitts Tourism Authority.

According to the tourism authority, all foreign nationals, excluding citizens of CARICOM member states, will be expected to provide proof of vaccination upon arrival on the island.

The vaccination requirement came into effect on May 29 with the authority noting that travellers must wait at least two weeks after their final dose before coming to the islands.

An exemption will be granted to unvaccinated children, specified as those under 18, who travel with fully-vaccinated parents or guardians.

The vaccination requirement does not alleviate the need for travellers to provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test, as visitors will need to provide a nasopharyngeal RT-PCR test sample taken within 72 hours before arriving on the island.

The long list of requirements also extends to where tourist can stay, with the authorities noting that visitors must book a stay at one of several “Travel Approved” hotels and “Vacation in Place” for at least a week.

While at the hotel, visitors can move freely throughout the property and use all the amenities.

Visitors who remain on the island longer than a week are required to take a second PCR test, at which time, they will be allowed to leave the hotel and visit local attractions.

Despite the islands having only had 74 infections throughout the pandemic and no coronavirus-related deaths, the U.S. State Department lists St. Kitts and Nevis at a “Level 2”.

St. Kitts and Nevis reopened its borders in October 2020 to international tourists after a full shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic

To date, 52.5% of the island’s residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine while 14.5% are fully vaccinated.