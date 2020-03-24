UPDATE: Caribbean countries confirm over 650 coronavirus cases

Cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) increased steadily in the last 24 hours across the Caribbean, with the twin-island nation of St Kitts and Nevis, as well as the British Virgin Islands, yet to be affected.

As at 1:34 pm Greenwich Meridian Time (GMT) on Tuesday (March 24), the region has confirmed 658 cases of COVID-19, over 100 infections more when compared to Monday.

Some welcome news for the Caribbean is the instances of recovery, increasing over 400 per cent, which indicates that 13 patients have overcome the coronavirus in the Dominican Republic (three), French Guiana (six) Puerto Rico (one), Jamaica (two) and Aruba (one).

The death toll remained unchanged at 12.

See BUZZ’s Caribbean breakdown of the novel coronavirus outbreak below:

Dominican Republic: 43 new cases; 245 confirmed. Three patients have died.

Guadeloupe: Four new cases; 62 confirmed. One patient has died.

Martinique: Nine new cases; 53 confirmed. One patient has died.

Trinidad and Tobago: One new case (Tobago); 52 confirmed.

Cuba: Five new cases; 40 confirmed. One patient has died.

Puerto Rico: Eight new cases; 39 confirmed. Two patients have died.

French Guiana: Three new cases; 23 confirmed.

Jamaica: Two new cases; 21 confirmed. One patient has died.

Guyana: No new cases; 20 confirmed. One patient has died.

Barbados: No new cases; 17 confirmed.

US Virgin Islands: 11 new cases; 17 confirmed.

Aruba: Three new cases; 12 confirmed.

St Martin: Three new cases; eight confirmed.

Bermuda: No new cases; six confirmed.

Haiti: One new case; six confirmed.

Suriname: One new case; six confirmed.

Cayman Islands: Two new cases; five confirmed. One patient has died.

Curaçao: No new cases; four confirmed. One patient has died.

The Bahamas: No new cases; four confirmed.

Antigua and Barbuda: Two new cases; three confirmed.

St Lucia: One new case; three confirmed.

Saint-Barthélemy: No new cases; three confirmed.

Dominica: One new case; two confirmed.

Sint Maarten: One new case; two confirmed.

Grenada: No new cases; one confirmed.

St Vincent and the Grenadines: No new cases; one confirmed.

Monserrat: No new cases; one confirmed.

Turks and Caicos Islands: One new case confirmed.

Belize: One new case confirmed.

Previous articles did not include data for the Turks and Caicos Islands or the British Virgin Islands in the Caribbean outlook for the coronavirus outbreak.