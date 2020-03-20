UPDATE: Coronavirus tightens its grip on the Caribbean; Haiti joins infected list

UPDATE: Coronavirus tightens its grip on the Caribbean; Haiti joins infected listFriday, March 20, 2020
|
New cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)
in Haiti and other infected islands have sent the Caribbean confirmed toll
skyrocketing to 220 as of 1:29 pm Greenwich Meridian Time (GMT) on Friday (March
20).
Of that number, only ten cases have been closed, with two official recoveries in Jamaica and eight deaths across seven islands in the region.
The last surviving country list grows smaller by the day as Belize, St Kitts and Nevis, Dominica and Grenada remain the only countries in the Caribbean yet to be affected by COVID-19.
See BUZZ’s updated statistics on the Caribbean breakdown of confirmed cases below:
Guadeloupe: 12 new cases; 45 confirmed.
Dominican Republic: No new cases; 33 confirmed. Two patients have died.
Martinique: Nine new cases; 32 confirmed. One patient has died.
Cuba: Five new cases; 16 confirmed. One patient has died.
Jamaica: One new case; 16 confirmed. One patient has died.
French Guiana: No new cases; 15 confirmed.
Trinidad and Tobago: No new cases; nine confirmed.
Puerto Rico: Two new cases; eight confirmed.
Guyana: No new cases; five confirmed. One patient has died.
Aruba: No new cases; five confirmed.
Barbados: No new cases; five confirmed.
Suriname: Three new cases; four confirmed.
Cayman Islands: Two new cases; three confirmed. One patient has died.
Curaçao: No new cases; three confirmed. One patient has died.
The Bahamas: No new cases; three confirmed.
Saint-Barthélemy: No new cases; three confirmed.
St Martin: No new cases; three confirmed.
US Virgin Islands: No new cases; three confirmed.
Bermuda: No new cases; two confirmed.
Haiti: Two new cases.
St Lucia: No new cases; two confirmed.
Antigua and Barbuda: No new cases; one confirmed.
Monserrat: No new cases; one confirmed.
St Vincent and the Grenadines: No new cases; one confirmed.
Sint Maarten: No new cases; one confirmed.
