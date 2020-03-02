UPDATE: Six killed by novel coronavirus in the US

The US coronavirus death toll is now up to six—including four elderly residents from the same nursing home in Washington state, authorities said Monday.

Officials had reported that two people, including a man in his 50s, died from the virus in Washington over the weekend—then upped the death toll Monday to add four more, all also in the state.

At one point during a press conference announcing the new deaths Monday, state health officials appeared confused as to the final tally, CNBC reported.Dr Kathy Lofy, the state’s health officer, first revealed a total of five deaths —only to have Dr Ettore Palazzo, the chief medical officer at Evergreen Health Medical Center, where many of the victims died, correct her, adding one she was unaware of.

At least three of the newly reported deaths involved residents of the Life Care Center nursing home in Kirkland in King and included a man in his 70s and woman also in her 70s, both of whom had underlying medical conditions, KCPQ-TV of Seattle said.

A fourth person from the nursing home also died from the virus, the LA Times reported, although it wasn’t immediately clear whether the victim was among the most recent deaths or one of the two who previously perished. Only one of the six victims died outside King, in Snohomish County, officials said.