Update: St Lucia announces 2nd coronavirus case

Update: St Lucia announces 2nd coronavirus caseSaturday, March 14, 2020
|
St Lucia’s Health and Wellness Ministry on Saturday (March 14) announced the country’s second confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
The second case is reportedly a male visitor from France that arrived in the island on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
The Chief Medical Officer Sharon Belmar George, further shared that the man who is 53-years-old was placed in isolation at a medical facility on Friday.
A sample collected from the man was sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) where the test was confirmed as positive.
The ministry has since dispatched a team to conduct contact tracing, with individuals who came into contact with the patients placed in quarantine.
According to the ministry, this is being done to ensure that all persons who have been in contact with this individual is assessed and managed as per protocol.
The latest case, brings the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the island to two.
