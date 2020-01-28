UPDATES: Tsunami warning in effect for Jamaica, The Cayman Islands, and Cuba

3:00 PM

Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, and Cuba have been placed on a tsunami watch following a 7.7 magnitude earthquakes that rocked the islands this afternoon.

The Office of Disaster and Emergency Management (ODPEM) said that tsunami waves are reaching 3 feet above the tide level are possible for Kingston by 3:30 pm

The epicenter of the earthquake was reported 134km from Montego Bay in St James, Jamaica.

There were no immediate reports of damage from the earthquake that was felt for over two minutes.

4:15 PM

The International Tsunami Information Centre says the threat of a tsunami in the Caribbean has passed following the magnitude 7.7 earthquake.