Upgrade! $1.5 billion to be spent on the construction of JDF facilities

Upgrade! $1.5 billion to be spent on the construction of JDF facilitiesWednesday, February 19, 2020
|
Work on the construction and improvement of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) facilities will continue in the new financial year.
A sum of $1.5 billion has been provided for the undertaking in the 2020/21 Estimates of Expenditure now before the House of Representatives.
The objective is to facilitate the construction of facilities for training, accommodation, offices and storage.
The allocation for this fiscal year will go towards completing phase-two construction of offices and accommodation at Burke Barracks, St James; construction of a training facility at Moneague, St Ann; and the building of a simulation centre and military dog facility.
Up to December 2019, phase one of the Burke Barracks construction had been completed, while phase-two work at Lathbury Barracks at Up Park Camp was 93 per cent complete.
The project, which started in December 2012, is slated to end in March 2021 following an extension.
A sum of $617.7 million has also been set aside in the Estimates of Expenditure for the purchase of assorted military vehicles.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy