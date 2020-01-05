Upgrade! JCF vehicles getting modern with new tech

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) says

it has begun a process of major technological upgrades to its fleet of service vehicles

to transform and modernise the organisation.

In a Facebook post on Friday (Jan. 3), the JCF explained the its investment in fit-for-purpose vehicles will greatly help in the fight against organised crime â€“ in its bid to make Jamaica safer for all her people.

â€œThe process of outfitting our patrol cars with tablets, GPS tracking, and cameras has already begun,â€ the JCF added.

Judging from the images, it would seem the JCF has decided that start its revamp with service vehicles attached to the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB).

See gallery below:

(Photo: Facebook @JamaicaConstabularyForce)

(Photo: Facebook @JamaicaConstabularyForce)

The post was also shared by Prime Minister Andrew Holness on his social media pages.