US Ambassador joins anti-racism demonstration in Kingston

US Ambassador joins anti-racism demonstration in KingstonSaturday, June 06, 2020
|
United States Ambassador to Jamaica, Donald Tapia,
joined a peaceful protest against racism and discrimination opposite his nation’s
embassy in Kingston today, June 6.
Tapia, who was confirmed as the US ambassador to Jamaica just under a year ago, was joined by members of the consulate to support dozens of people who lined the streets of Old Hope Road to protest racism and police brutality.
The protest comes in the wake of days of demonstrations in the United States opposing racial discrimination and police brutality against black people in the country. Several countries across the world have stood in solidarity, staging their own demonstrations.
The latest marches and protests come in the wake of the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, at the hands of police in Minnesota. Floyd was videotaped being restrained by a police officer who had his knee on his neck for several minutes.
The police officer has since been dismissed and charges laid against him and three others who were on the scene.
