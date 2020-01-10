US cancels charter flights to nine airports in Cuba

US cancels charter flights to nine airports in CubaFriday, January 10, 2020
|
The Trump administration announced Friday it will suspend charter flights to all destinations in Cuba except the international airport in Havana.
The move is the most recent in a series of sanctions against the island’s government for its support of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela.
It has been reported that nine airports in Cuba will be affected. Charter companies will have 60 days to discontinue all flights. The administration already restricted commercial flights to those nine destinations in October.
“Today’s action will further restrict the Cuban regime’s ability to obtain revenue, which it uses to finance its ongoing repression of the Cuban people and its unconscionable support for dictator Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is quoted by the Miami Herald newspaper. “In suspending public charter flights to these nine Cuban airports, the United States further impedes the Cuban regime from gaining access to hard currency from U.S. travelers.”
