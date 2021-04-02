US Capitol under lockdown after security threat

US Capitol under lockdown after security threatFriday, April 02, 2021
|
An “external security threat” has forced the US Capitol building and surrounding streets to go into lockdown.
The US Capitol Police said that someone rammed a car into two officers at a security checkpoint. It said a suspect is in custody.
“USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers,” the agency said in a statement on Twitter.
“A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital.”
It later corrected the tweet to say that the incident occurred on Constitution Avenue and not on Independence Avenue.
There had been previous reports that gunshots were fired at the security checkpoint, but the USCP statement does not mention anything about that. According to NBC News, a car that was trying to get through a Capitol security checkpoint would not stop, and shots were fired.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy