US Capitol under lockdown after security threat

An “external security threat” has forced the US Capitol building and surrounding streets to go into lockdown.

The US Capitol Police said that someone rammed a car into two officers at a security checkpoint. It said a suspect is in custody.

“USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers,” the agency said in a statement on Twitter.

CRITICAL INCIDENT: USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital. — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) pic.twitter.com/4TXIdulJc6April 2, 2021

“A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital.”

It later corrected the tweet to say that the incident occurred on Constitution Avenue and not on Independence Avenue.

There had been previous reports that gunshots were fired at the security checkpoint, but the USCP statement does not mention anything about that. According to NBC News, a car that was trying to get through a Capitol security checkpoint would not stop, and shots were fired.