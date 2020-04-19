US coronavirus deaths top 40,000, almost half in NY

The number of deaths from the new coronavirus in the United States topped 40,000 on Sunday (April 19), according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University.

It showed the number of fatalities countrywide at 40,585, with almost half of them in New York.

America has by far the highest number of deaths from the virus of any country.

As at Sunday Italyâ€™s death-toll stood at 23,660, Spain 20,453, France 19,718 and the UK 16,060.

The worldwide death toll from the virus was at 164,565 Sunday afternoon.

Over 2 million people have been infected by the virus worldwide.