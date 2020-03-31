US COVID-19 death-toll surpasses that of China’s

The US death toll from the coronavirus climbed past 3,500 Tuesday, eclipsing China’s official count.

Worldwide, more than 800,000 people have been infected and over 39,000 people have died, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. Italy and Spain accounted for half the deaths, while the U S had around 3,550 by midday Tuesday. China’s official death-toll is about 3,300.

New York state was America’s deadliest hot spot, with about 1,550 deaths, the majority of them in New York City. A Navy hospital ship with 1,000 beds that docked in New York on Monday was expected to begin accepting non-coronavirus patients on Tuesday.

A 1,000-bed emergency hospital set up at the Javits Convention Center began taking patients Monday night. And the Billie Jean King USTA National Tennis Center, the site of the US Open tennis tournament, was being transformed into a hospital.