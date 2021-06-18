US embassy closed today

The United States Embassy in Kingston will be closed today after President Joe Biden yesterday signed a bill that was passed by Congress to set aside Juneteenth, or June 19, as a federal holiday.

“As the 19th of June falls on a Saturday, the United States Embassy in Kingston will be closed on June 18th,” the embassy said in a news release yesterday.

“All visa and citizenship appointments previously scheduled for June 18 are cancelled. Applicants will be contacted with further information regarding rescheduling of those appointments,” the embassy advised.