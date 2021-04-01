US Embassy invites applicants for youth science camp

APPLICATIONS are now being accepted from high school students or recent graduates ages 16-18 years old to represent Jamaica at the 2021 Virtual National Youth Science Camp (NYSCamp). More than 100 students from the United States and select countries will attend the all-expenses paid virtual programme, to be held June 28 to July 21, 2021.

Hosted in Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia, United States, since 1963, the NYSCamp ( http://www.nyscamp.org/) has traditionally been a residential science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) programme designed to honour and challenge rising STEM leaders and provide them with opportunities to engage with STEM professionals and participate in exciting outdoor activities.

In response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, however, the 2021 NYSCamp will be an entirely virtual experience which will include world-class lectures, directed studies, and seminars with prestigious and up-and-coming STEM professionals who are making a difference in their fields of study and changing the world for good. The camp will also provide significant opportunities for delegates to interact and engage with STEM professionals, and other delegates in exciting, fun, and meaningful ways. The 2021 Virtual NYSCamp will be an engaging, stimulating, and unforgettable educational experience.

The NYSCamp is offered to selected participants at no cost so that talented students may attend regardless of their financial ability. International delegates must have strong skills in spoken English. Additionally, although camp activities will be offered throughout the day during camp, selected delegates must commit to a minimum 4.5 hour daily virtual participation requirement between the hours of 6:00 pm to 10:30 pm Eastern time for the duration of the camp.

Applications must be submitted via e-mail to kingstonexchanges@state.gov or by mail to NYSCamp 2021 Application, c/o The Public Affairs Section, US Embassy Kingston, 30 Munroe Road, Kingston 6, by April 9, 2021.