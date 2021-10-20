US Embassy, MoBay Chamber host business recovery forum

THE United States Embassy, in partnership with the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MBCCI), hosted a two-day virtual forum under the theme 'Effective Business Recovery Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic'.

The event, held on October 6-7, featured international speakers Terry Jones, founder of Travelocity and founding chairman of Kayak; and Arva Rice, president and CEO of the New York Urban League.

Approximately 100 participants shared in vibrant discussions on strategies for business development, adapting new finance models, business diversification and disruptive marketing.

Speaking at the event, the US Embassy's Public Affairs Officer Robert Adelson said, “the US Government sees Jamaica as a strong and enduring partner and as such we have stepped up to support this effort aimed at strengthening the island's economic sustainability”.

He went further to reiterate the US Embassy's commitment to Jamaica's business sector which, he said, is also “evidenced by high levels of American private sector interest, even at the peak of the pandemic”.

Each speaker shared vibrant presentations, with best practices on how businesses may survive or even thrive during the pandemic. Innovation, compassion, detailed business continuity planning and crisis management were key points shared by the presenters.

Other speakers were John Mahfood, president, Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association; Allison Peart, president, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Jamaica; and Mark Kerr-Jarrett, managing director of Barnett Limited.

The event was hosted and moderated by Janet Silvera, president MBCCI, and Gloria Henry, president Global Services Association of Jamaica. Silvera used the opportunity to encourage members of the business sector to “turn despair into optimism and action”.