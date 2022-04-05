US Embassy stages Women's Empowerment Conference

The United States Embassy Kingston celebrated Women's History Month with a three-day Women's Empowerment Conference held at Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston, under the theme 'Providing Healing, Promoting Hope'.

More than 50 women between the ages 18 and 26 attended the March 23-25 conference which featured effective communications training led by noted local journalists Dionne Jackson Miller, Giovanni Dennis, and Archibald Gordon.

Additionally, the participants received training in effective resume writing skills from human resource consultant Joni-Gaye Cawley.

The participants were also inspired by speaker and media personality Terri-Karelle Reid, who delivered a compelling address which left them encouraged to seek their highest potential.

The embassy's Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Michelle Mason, who addressed participants on the opening day, commended them for their participation and said that “this is proof of your willingness to invest in yourself, therefore paving the way and creating paths for other women to follow”.

The conference forms part of the US Embassy's mission in Jamaica to partner with non-governmental and government organisations to empower women and put an end to stereotypes and cultural norms which promote sexual violence.