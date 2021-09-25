US grants Vaz visitor's visa

Just one year after his visa was revoked by the United States, Minister of Science, Energy and Technology Daryl Vaz has been granted a one-year visitor's visa by the Americans.

Vaz yesterday told the Jamaica Observer that he welcomed the decision, saying ,“I'm highly appreciative of the courtesy extended by the US Embassy here in Kingston.”

He was coy in responding to questions about his diplomatic visa but it is believed that has also been restored for the life of the Administration.

Last year September, Vaz had confirmed receipt of correspondence from the US Embassy stating that his US visa had been revoked.

The correspondence stated: “Subsequent to the visa issuance, information has come to light that you may be ineligible for a visa. If you would like to travel to the United States you must re-apply.”

In response, Vaz issued a statement saying that he had advised the prime minister of the issue and had since initiated, through the formal procedures and protocols, the process of seeking clarification to determine his eligibility to be issued a United States visa.

He stated that as a public figure he is obligated to keep the public updated on the outcome of the process/appeal of the revocation, which was formally lodged.

In July this year, then US Ambassador to Jamaica Donald Tapia told veteran journalist Cliff Hughes in an interview on Nationwide News Network that a wrong was done to Vaz when his US visa was revoked and that he was doing his best to correct it.

Tapia said the consular section of the embassy appeared to have blundered when it revoked Vaz's visa, based on inconclusive innuendos.

According to Tapia, inconclusive data, which should have been more properly investigated, played a role in the revocation of Vaz's visa. He argued that rumours and innuendos shouldn't be allowed to ruin anyone's career.

In response, Vaz said he was cautiously optimistic that the matter would have been resolved shortly.

“I have been subject to innuendos and a smear campaign since I entered politics many years ago as a councillor, and it appears that this would have resulted in the action against my wife and I in the visa issue,” Vaz said on Nationwide News Network.

At the time Vaz's visa was revoked a similar action was taken against then People's National Party Vice-President Phillip Paulwell.

In 2008, Vaz renounced his US citizenship following the issuance of a ruling in a dual citizenship case which was brought against him.