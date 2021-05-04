US hands over more equipment to help Jamaica with COVID fight

THE American Government, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), last Friday handed over its fourth tranche of emergency equipment to the Ministry of Health and Wellness to support Government's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a release from the embassy, the equipment – chanelled through the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) – is part of the US$2 million in assistance USAID is providing towards helping Jamaica fight the pandemic.

“It is evident that what affects one affects all. The United States, through USAID, values Jamaica as our neighbour, partner, and friend, and we will continue to support the Government and people of this country in responding to the pandemic. I have said before and will say again that we remain committed to helping Jamaica by providing targeted support to aid and strengthen lifesaving assistance, not only in health care but also to mitigate against the impact of natural disasters,” said US Chargé d'Affaires John McIntyre.

“PAHO is pleased to be able to partner with USAID to procure these much-needed essential items identified by the Ministry of Health and Wellness to scale up Jamaica's COVID-19 response. Whilst COVID-19 is unlike anything we have previously faced, I believe that together we can overcome this common threat with national unity and global solidarity. I look forward to our continued partnership and cooperation,” said Dr Bernadette Theodore-Gandi, PAHO/WHO representative for Jamaica, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands.

The fourth handover is part of a series of transfers of critical equipment to the Jamaican Government and adds to other US Government donations in response to the pandemic within the last year, said the release.

“The Ministry of Health and Wellness is grateful for the continued support and partnership with the US Government and PAHO. This pandemic has further strengthened and shown the commitment of our international partners and we have always emphasised the importance of partnership in public health as a measure of success and to which a part of our success can be attributed to,” Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton was quoted by the release as saying.