US hits 5 million COVID-19 cases

More than five million coronavirus cases (COVID-19) have been

reported in the United States, according to the Johns Hopkins University

tracker.

The US reported 5,000,603 cases as of today, August 9 with more than 162,000. The figures represent the highest number of cases and deaths of any nation globally.

US cases far outstrip those of Brazil, the second worst-hit nation, which recently crossed three million cases. India has the third highest figure with 2.1 million while Russia has approximately 886,000. South Africa completes the top five with 553,000 reported cases.

In responding to the US figures, US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden tweeted today, “It’s a number that boggles the mind and breaks the heart. Each time the number goes up, it represents a life altered, a family stricken with anxiety, a community on edge. It shouldn’t have gotten this bad.”

The United States has totalled 162,635 cases leading all other nations as Brazil recorded 100,477 followed by Mexico 52,006; the United Kingdom (46,659) and India (43,379).

Globally, cases are at 19.7 million while deaths are just under 728,000.