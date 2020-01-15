US House sends Trump impeachment articles to Senate

US House sends Trump impeachment articles to SenateWednesday, January 15, 2020
|
The US House voted Wednesday to send articles of impeachment against Donald Trump to the Senate.
The move is a step in efforts by Democrats to remove the president from the White House for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Lawmakers split largely along party lines, 228 to 193, in a vote that will allow a historic Senate impeachment trial of Trump to begin in the coming days.
“This is as serious as it gets for any of us,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told the chamber shortly before the vote. “It’s not political, it’s not partisan, it’s patriotic.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy