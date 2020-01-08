US issues security alert for the entire Caribbean region amid Iran tensions

American citizens visiting the Caribbean

region are being asked by the US State Department to exercise caution as

tensions with the Islamic Republic of Iran continue to escalate between the two

nations.

In an alert published on US Embassy websites in , Barbados, and Trinidad, on Monday (Jan. 6) American nationals are advised to “keep a low profile”.Jamaica

See the full statement below:

“There is heightened tension in the Middle East that may result in security risks to U.S. citizens abroad.

The Embassy will continue to review the security situation and will provide additional information as needed.

Actions to take:

Keep a low profile.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Stay alert in locations frequented by tourists.

Review your personal security plans.

Have travel documents up to date and easily accessible.”

The alert came just hours after Iran had removed all limitations on its nuclear enrichment programme and promised “harsh vengeance” for a Donald Trump-sanctioned airstrike on last Friday that killed head of Iran’s elite Quds Force Qassem Soleimani, deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, among others.

