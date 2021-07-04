US-Jamaica ties celebrated as America marks 245 years of Independence

The United States Embassy in Kingston last Wednesday hosted a small reception commemorating the 245th anniversary of America's Independence ahead of the official celebration scheduled for tomorrow.

American Independence Day is today, July 4.

Guided by strict COVID-19 protocols, the event was held at the embassy's compound in Liguanea and served to celebrate US-Jamaica accomplishments and partnerships.

The Embassy's Chargé d'Affaires John McIntyre welcomed guests including Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Senator Kamina Johnson Smith; Minister of Finance and the Public Service Dr Nigel Clarke; Minister of Education, Youth and Information Fayval Williams; Minister of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change Pearnel Charles Jr; and Member of Parliament and Opposition spokesperson on foreign affairs and foreign trade Lisa Hanna.

“There is no doubt the challenges that we have all faced have been trying and at times difficult, but the future looks bright,” an embassy news release quoted McIntyre as saying in his address.

“The embassy looks forward to working with our Jamaican partners to find solutions to problems and chart a course towards a stronger future,” he added.

Describing the US as a “beacon to many across the world who aspire to freedom”, Minister Johnson Smith celebrated the deep friendship between the governments and people of Jamaica and the United States.

She also said that the “US stands as a global leader with a key role in maintaining peace, promoting development, and defending human rights.”

Other embassy officials who shared in the evening's event were Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Dr Varough Deyde; country representative, United States Agency for International Development, Jason Fraser; Counselor for Political and Economic Affairs Alex Sokoloff; and Public Affairs Officer Bobby Adelson.