US national nabbed in Jamaica after gun found in luggage at airport

US national nabbed in Jamaica after gun found in luggage at airportMonday, April 05, 2021
An American woman was arrested at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay yesterday after a gun was found in her luggage.
37-year-old Natasha Girvens of Tampa, Florida was charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Illegal Possession of Ammunition.Reports are that Givensâ€™ luggage was searched in a security check close to midday, and a glock pistol containing two magazines and 31 9mm cartridges were found.
She was arrested and subsequently charged and the weapons seized.
