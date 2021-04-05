US national nabbed in Jamaica after gun found in luggage at airport

An American woman was arrested at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay yesterday after a gun was found in her luggage.

37-year-old Natasha Girvens of Tampa, Florida was charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Illegal Possession of Ammunition.Reports are that Givensâ€™ luggage was searched in a security check close to midday, and a glock pistol containing two magazines and 31 9mm cartridges were found.

She was arrested and subsequently charged and the weapons seized.