US official Dr Anthony Fauci gets COVID-19 vaccine

Another top official

in the United States has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, got the first dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday morning during a National Institutes of Health event that was held in Washington.

And Fauci was happy to take his shot and show the public that he has confidence in the vaccine.

“This, what we’re seeing now, is the culmination of years of research which have led to a phenomenon which is truly unprecedented — and that is to go from the realisation that we’re dealing with a new pathogen, a virus that was described in January of this year, to less than one year later to have vaccines that are going into the arms of so many people, including myself. And so, I consider it an honor to be part of this process,” said Fauci, who had promised that he would take the vaccine once it becomes available.

Some of the other officials who have taken the vaccine are President-elect Joe Biden, Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams.